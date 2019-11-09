This picture of Taarak Mehta’s Sonalika and Palak will give you mother-daughter goals

MUMBAI: Television’s longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now.

Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with conveying a good message for the society has set an example on Indian Television. Along with a great storyline the show is known for having unique characterization.

Viewers quite enjoy watching the bond between mother-daughter duo Madhavi and Sonu played by Sonalika Joshi and Palak Sidhwani respectively. Interestingly, the actors bond well off-screen as well.

Palak dedicated her recent post to Sonalika and mentioned, “From the bottom of my heart to the tips of my toes, I love you aaiiiiiiii!”