Picture Perfect! Jay Bhanushali wishes wife Mahhi Vij on their 12th wedding anniversary with THIS adorable post

Jay and Mahhi completed 12 years of togetherness, and on this occasion, Jay took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable family picture with Mahhi and their daughter Tara

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are prominent names in the entertainment industry and are one of the most cherished couples in the Television sector. The duo tied the knot in 2011 and are parents to an adorable daughter Tara. Today, Jay and Mahhi completed 12 years of togetherness.

Also Read: Finally! Ankita Lokhande spills beans on becoming a parent with her husband Vicky Jain

On this occasion, Jay took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable family picture with Mahhi and their daughter Tara. Sharing this photo, Jay wrote, "Happy Anniversary @mahhivij 12 years of togetherness Pata hi nahi chala." Gurmeet Choudhary, Arti Singh and others wished the couple in the comment section of this post.

Speaking about Jay and Mahhi, their love story is a very unique one because when they first met, they did not even talk to each other. The duo then met again after a year and this time they instantly clicked off and became friends. Hence, after going after her for a long, he just gave up. They dated for some time and finally got married secretly in 2011.

On the professional front, Mahhi became a household name after her stint in daily soaps such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Laal Ishq, Shubh Kadam, etc. On the other hand, Jay is busy hosting India's popular dance reality show 'DID Super Moms'. Prior to this, he was seen hosting 'DID Lil Masters season 5'.

Credit: Pinkvilla

