Pinjara Khubsurti Ka fame Riya Sharma bags a film!

Actress Riya Sharma, who was last seen playing the lead role in Colors’ Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, has bagged Prakash Jha’s daughter Disha Jha’s upcoming film titled Kon Man. The film will be directed by debutant director Prince Dhiman.

Konman is a cyber-crime thriller starring Adhyayan Suman and Rajesh Sharma in the main lead. The film went on the floors from 18th of October, in a remote location of Kanpur city.

Talking about Riya, she started her acting career in 2018 with the TV serial, “Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie” in which she played the role of 'Chinki. ' She also played the role of Sunaina in Star Plus’ serial “Maharaj Ki Jai Ho”.

We could not get through Riya for a comment.

