Pinjara Khubsurti Ka's Shruti Panwar believes in quality over quantity before choosing roles; read more  

MUMBAI: With a career spanning over two decades, Shruti has dabbled in almost every medium from theatre, TV to films. The actor who is currently seen in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, as Vishakha Rajvansh feels that every medium that she’s worked in has its own set of challenges. Shruti says, “Over the years I have been part of interesting projects which includes TV commercials, daily soaps, films, theatre to even anchoring shows. Although each genre has its pros and cons, as an actor I thoroughly enjoy doing theatre, as it is performed live and the reactions which you get are all at the moment that gives me an adrenaline rush. With TV, there are a lot of aspects, plus the duration of the shows are longer so you are bound for that time, as for commercials it is super quick everything needs to be packed in 30-60 seconds.”

The Sasural Genda Phool actor further adds, “I still feel there’s always a lot to learn and unlearn whenever I take up a new project. I still have butterflies in my stomach and that’s what excites me. Also, it keeps me away from being complacent. No matter the medium, what I love about being an artist is that I get to perform various roles every day.”

Quiz her if the duration of her role or the characterization of the role matters the most to her and the Jamai Raja actor quickly retorts, “Even today I believe in quality over quantity when it comes to choosing roles. I feel even if your role starts to be for a finite number of episodes if your characterization is good and you can make the connection with the audience then the lifeline of your role can be extended. Be it TV shows, films, or anchoring projects I have always tried to do shows that excites me.”

