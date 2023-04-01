Pishachini’s Jiya Shankar gifts these really special flowers to someone on set! Find out who?

MUMBAI :The supernatural drama series Pishachini stars Jiya Shankar, Harsh Rajput, and Nyrraa M Banerji in the lead roles. While Jiya plays the protagonist Pavitra, Harsh is seen as Rocky, and Nykaa is seen as Rani/Pishachini, who is the main antagonist of the show. The viewers see how Pavitra is trying to save Rocky from Rani while she tries to create more chaos for Pavitra.

Jiya Shankar stars as the lead Pavitra in the show Pishachini. Jiya made her debut in the television industry in 2015 with MTV channel's show Love By Chance.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Check out the actors who refused the role of Rocky in the serial

After this, she was also seen in Gumrah season 4 and Pyaar Marriage Shhhh. Jiya got her first major breakthrough on television from the 2016 serial Queens Hain Hum in which she appeared along with Tanya Tandon. Jiya has also worked in the serial Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Kaatelal & Sons.

Jiya is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share fun behind-the-scenes moments and sneak peeks from her life. Fans are always curious to know more about their favorite actors.

Jiya who has been reeling from the success of her Marathi movie ‘Ved’ starring Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, has been on a happy high since.

Jiya took to Instagram to share a sweet video. While shooting for a project Jiya spotted some flowers near the set and she decided to gift herself some sunflowers and afterward shared a video as well. Jiya was beaming with joy in the video and promoting the idea of self-gifting which fans are loving. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, the show Pishachini is ending after completing 100 episodes, and talking about the same, Jiya’s co-star Nyraa Banerjee said that “The show is ending and completing 100 episodes, so it's a great feeling of completing the 100 episodes which this show was supposed to be about, and we are supposed to get done with this but I am also sinking and I feel like we just started or we just completed 50 episodes some time ago and now we are already celebrating 100 episodes. So, feeling great that we have got this milestone.”

For more Entertainment, related updates stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

ALSO READ: Pishachini’s Nyrraa M Banerji has a SPECIAL message for her co-stars, check out