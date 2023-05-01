Pishachini’s Nyraa Banerjee has the sweetest wish for her co-star Harsh Rajput!

MUMBAI : Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising to become of the most prolific actors.

With Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan on StarPlus, he made his television debut. He also played roles in the television series Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi, and Crazy Stupid Ishq. Additionally, Harsh has appeared in a number of episodic series, including Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

He also had a part in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, the most-watched television show. He most recently appeared in the supernatural television series Nazar on StarPlus, which was produced by 4 Lions Films and starred Niyati Fatnani and him in the lead character of Ansh Rathod. He later portrayed the major part in the Naagin 5 spinoff Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein on Colors TV.

Currently seen on Pishachini on Colors he has been winning hearts everywhere.

His co-star Nyra M Banerjee plays the role of Pishachini Rani on the show, and audiences have loved her portrayal of the evil queen.

The two share a very fun bond on the screen and even though their on-screen characters don’t really get along together but the two co-stars often take to social media to share fun behind-the-scenes moments from the sets.

Nyraa took to Instagram to wish her co-star Harsh on his birthday and called him ‘jaan’ as well. The message was too sweet and has the fans of the show loving this great bond. Check out the photo here:

The show Pishachini is wrapping up after completing 100 episodes about which, Nyraa Banerjee said that “The show is ending and completing 100 episodes, so it's a great feeling of completing the 100 episodes which this show was supposed to be about, and we are supposed to get done with this but I am also sinking and I feel like we just started or we just completed 50 episodes some time ago and now we are already celebrating 100 episodes. So, feeling great that we have got this milestone.”

