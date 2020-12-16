Piyali Munsi roped in for Jaswant Productions next on Star Bharat’s Savdhaan India

MUMBAI: Piyali Munsi has quite a number of shows to her credit.

She is talented and knows how to keep the audience hooked to the television screens. While she was recently a part of Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn, Piyali has now bagged a new show in her kitty. Piyali was also a part of Gandii Baat 5 on AltBalaji for a narrative by Jaswant Production and looks like after she delivered a fabulous performance, the production house has roped her in for a new project.

Piyali will soon be seen in an episode of Savdhaan India on Star Bharat.

The episode will feature Piyali in an integral role and the story is based on a woman who has committed some murders in her past. The show will have a UP based backdrop.

