Piyush Mishra & Alka Amin's short film gets a nomination at Filmfare...

MUMBAI: Piyush Mishra and Alka Amin starrer short film 'Katran' is one of the short films to be selected by Filmfare under their Filmfare Short Film Awards.

The short film is written and directed by Prem Singh and produced by Shashi Prakash Chopra and released by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. The film is short drama that express the turmoil of a long term tragic marriage which has reached a stage wherein the couple feels its time for them to move apart.

Prem Singh’s 14-minute short, Katran, throws light on this breaking point of a 36 years life long marriage and how they deal with the circumstances that unfold.

When spoke to Piyush Mishra about the nomination he said, "It is a wonderful short film on matured relationships .great script and with matured direction. I immensely enjoyed working in it."

"I was over joyed when I got to know about the nomination,we always have had high hopes from Katran because the finish product was really the best. We aimed that showcasing a different side of the marriage and looks like it worked with the audience. I am eagerly looking forward to the results." explained producer Shashi Prakash Chopra

The film has also been screened at more than 40 national and international film festivals and has only been receiving positive response from the audience.



