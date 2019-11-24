News

Piyush Sahdev is trying to make workplace better for female colleagues

24 Nov 2019 04:00 PM

MUMBAI : Actor Piyush Sahdev, who is currently playing a pivotal role in the TV show "Yeh Teri Galiyan", says it is important for women to feel safe, and he always tries his best to make a secure and better working environment for her co-actresses.

"I have always believed in the idea of women empowerment and try doing my bit by making my working space better for my co-actresses and other female staff. Empowering another women is not only a women's job but as men, it's our responsibility as well," Piyush said.

As Piyush is going to attend Emincence Business Media's (EBM) Remarkablbe Women Camaraderie event in Delhi, he feels glad to be part of such crucial platform.

He added: "I am really glad there are such platforms...they are not just saying it but carrying the cause. I am really impressed that the Guneet (MD OF EBM) are not doing it for commercial reasons but to actually bring a difference. I think if I am able to bring a difference even in one person's life, it's worth it all."

The event will take place on November 29 here.

past seven days