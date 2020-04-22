Piyush Sharma is a HUSBAND MATERIAL: MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Aradhana Sharma

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus.

TellyChakkar has been conducting various LIVE sessions on its official Instagram handle with popular television celebrities. We recently connected with MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Aradhana Sharma.

Aradhana was her candid best. The gorgeous model-turned actress revealed her love for dancing and few fun facts about MTV Splitsvilla X2. Aradhana was also in the news lately for her break-up with Splitsvilla co-contestant Alfez Khaishgi.

Post her break-up with Alfez, rumour mills are churning gossips between her increased fondness for Piyush Sharma. We asked her about her scene with Piyush, she said, “Myself and Piyush are extremely good friends. And let me put it very clear that Piyush is not at all a boyfriend material. He is a typical husband materia. I’m sure any girl will be blessed to have a life partner like him”.

