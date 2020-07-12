Piyush Sharma was the only one who could fight with me in the show: MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Bhavya Singh

MUMBAI: The controversial reality show MTV Splitsvilla X2 is still being discussed and debated! The audience loved the show and the season was one of the most popular ones because of the controversies, fights and drama. (Read here: MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Bhavya Singh DITCHES Ashish Bhatia; calls Piyush Sharma the REAL KING )

Well, a lot of contestants managed to stay in the limelight throughout the show. Two of the most popular contestants of the season were Bhavya Singh and Piyush Sharma. The duo was at loggerheads and often ended up fighting with each other. But, the dynamics of their relationship has changed. The duo has become cordial post the show and Bhavya now has better things to say about Piyush.

In a recent chat on her social media, Bhavya stated that Piyush was the only competent male in the show who had the guts to fight with her and he might even win some of the arguments. She also mentioned that she has started to respect Piyush.

Have a look at the post:

