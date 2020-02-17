Planning to put a cross on my tattoo and write “Who’s next” below it: Paras Chhabra; BB 2 Marathi contestant Heena Panchal to audition for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: Bogg Boss 13 has come to an end and ahead of it, the makers introduced Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar in their all new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

The show will hit the Television screens from 17th February at 10:30 pm.

The Sanskari Playboy Paras Chhabra will start the show with his performance on Kukkad song from Student of The Year 1. Heena Panchal of Bigg Boss 2 Marathi will also be seen on the show as a contestant according to a video released by the channel. The model is known for being identical with Malaika Arora.

Heena will ask Paras about his tattoo and whether he is committed or no to which Paras said, “If I would have been committed, I wouldn’t be here. And about the tattoo, nothing is impossible in today’s date. I am planning to put a cross on the tattoo and write “Who’s next” below it.

