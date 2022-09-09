This 'PlayAlong Shukravaar' Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 welcomes Naveen Kumar from Narnaul, Haryana and Jay Umeshbhai Shah from Ahmedabad, Gujarat to the hotseat!

MUMBAI :'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14', Sony Entertainment Television's prestigious knowledge-based game show will be hosting yet another "gyandaar, dhandaar and shaandaar" 'PlayAlong Shukravaar'. Giving an opportunity to the contestants to participate in the show through PlayAlong every day, this Friday, the 9th of September, the show will be welcoming Naveen Kumar from Narnaul, Haryana followed by Jay Umeshbhai Shah from Ahmedabad, Gujarat to the hotseat after they win at the Fastest Finger First Round. While Naveen is the Upper Divisional Clerk in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Jay is the Accounts Officer in Finance Department, Gujarat Government.



Starting the game on Friday will be 25-year-old Naveen who would be invoking host, Mr Bachchan's curiosity by telling him about his work at ICMR. This would be followed by some interesting conversations around relatable experiences of the contestant, like the host and he sharing the fear of snakes and both also being fond of football. The contestant would also amaze the host by narrating the incident when he once had a bucket full of ice cream to satiate his sweet tooth cravings. Beyond playing a brilliant game, Naveen would be talking of how he started playing PlayAlong with his mother and through fate's play got selected to come and be a part of the show. Making everyone emotional, he would be paying tribute to his father by going into the audience and touching his father's feet while also handing him the cheque for 3, 20 lacs. His father, who used to sell garlic on a cart raised his children by encouraging them to have big dreams.



Jay Umeshbhai Shah is a self-proclaimed KBC fanatic who has been dreaming of coming to the show for 22 and a half years. As he describes it, his chance to come to the hotseat was not an easy journey. The 40-year-old would be amazing Big B with his KBC tales, one where he would even say that the host owes him dinner as the contestant missed it when he was busy watching the introduction of the 50 lakh question in the gameshow on tv. Jay would be telling Mr Bachchan how he has not missed a single episode of the show in 3 years and would be thanking the team at both Sony TV and KBC for introducing PlayAlong that giving fanatics like him a chance to come to the hotseat and play the game of wit opposite the one and only, the living legend Mr Amitabh Bachchan.



Talking about coming to the show and having an experience of a lifetime, Naveen said, "I believe that it was an experience of a lifetime. I still cannot believe that overnight my life changed, and I was called to be a part of the show. There are so many who play PlayAlong every night with the show and I would like to tell them to not lose hope and never lose heart. You ever know which correct answer brings you to the hotseat!"



Jay also spoke of an unbelievable experience on the show and memories he took back, "after a penance of 22 and a half years I finally reached the hotseat and I cannot put in mere words all that I was feeling when I was seated in front of Mr Bachchan. My heart and my brain were working in tandem, and I was both nervous and excited about the game I was about to play. It was a mesmerising experience, one that I will always cherish."



