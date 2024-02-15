Playful! Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal's LIGHTHEARTED jab at Aman Gupta for skipping the gym; Says ‘Woh kabhi gym ke andar hi nahi gaya hai’

MUMBAI: Anupam Mittal was observed making fun of his fellow shark, Aman Gupta, on a recent episode of Shark Tank India season three. Pitchers Hitarth Parikh, Chahil Patel, and Harsheet Maliwal introduced their sports analytic tools to sharks, which is how it all began. After showcasing their items, they demand Rs 10 lakh for 1% equity.

Aman Gupta accepted the offer because he was impressed with the pitch and the product. Additionally, Vineeta Singh offered Rs 50 lakh in exchange for 5% equity. Namita Thapar, on the other side, offered Rs 20 lakh for 1% and raised the worth. Then, Anupam Mitta made an offer of Rs 1 crore for 5% equity. Aman Gupta then changed his offer to Rs 25 lakh for 1% of the total. Namita kept reminding the pitchers that their company's valuation had doubled because of her.

Pitchers decide to accept Aman Gupta's offer over other sharks, nevertheless, after some discussion. Namita became irate over this and stated, "I doubled your valuation and you chose him." Additionally, Anupam Mittal made fun of Aman Gupta by saying, “Acchi khaasi deal aayi thi, sharks ne apne pairon pe kulhadi maar di. Tumhe 1cr mil raha tha, kya leke jaa rahe ho. Woh kabhi gym ke andar hi nahi gaya hai.”  However, Aman laughed, saying, “I will go to the gym from tomorrow.”

Season three of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024, marking its return. The panel of sharks consisted of familiar faces from previous seasons, such as Namita Thapar, the Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, Aman Gupta, Co-founder of Boat, Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, Founder and Director of Shaadi.com, and Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics. These seasoned entrepreneurs and investors returned to Shark Tank India for its third season.

Accompanying them were new additions to the panel, including Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Capital. Additionally, film producer Ronnie Screwvala recently joined the show as well.

