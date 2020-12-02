Playing an antagonist is not easy: Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Aamir Dalvi aka Zafar!

MUMBAI: Aamir Dalvi needs no introduction.

He is a renowned name in the television industry and currently is a part of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga in the role of the titular antagonist Zafar. In conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Aamir spoke about being a part of the show and his experience shooting with the extended cast.

Aamir shared, “It is exhausting to play the antagonist as usually, in regular shows there is drama but when you are shooting for a supernatural show the range of emoting is deeper. Playing an antagonist is not easy. “

Talking about shooting with the cast, he said, “Shooting with the young cast is a pleasure as they have a different set of energy. Shooting with Smita (Bansal) is also fantastic.” When asked about taking a conscious decision to be a part of fantasy shows and liking this genre, Aamir explained, “These shows are usually watched by the kids and you know the pulse of the audience and how to hook them on is like a blessing and I think that comes naturally to me. Infact, as a kid or even today I have never liked watching fantasy shows personally but when I am a part of it, it becomes a different story altogether.”

Well said Aamir! (Also Read: The battle between Aladdin V/S Zafar to commence in SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga)