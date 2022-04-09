Before playing a mother in 'Sanjog', Shefali Sharma took tips from her mom

Actress Shefali Sharma, who is playing a mother on screen for the first time, says she took the help from her mother to understand her character well in 'Sanjog'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 16:15
MUMBAI: Actress Shefali Sharma, who is playing a mother on screen for the first time, says she took the help from her mother to understand her character well in 'Sanjog'.

She shares: "This is the very first time I am portraying the character of a mother on-screen, and I am super excited about this. While I did my thorough research for the part by reading all the documents we had and seeing several mother-daughter videos, I wanted some help to get all the nuances right."

Shefali says that to bring out the emotions of a mother is never easy and to do it perfectly in 'Sanjog' she took suggestions from her mother.

"From my actions to my reactions, the way I carry myself, to how I speak to Tara (Hazel Shah), how I behave with her, and so on, I wanted to get each aspect correct. To ace these nuances, I took the help of my real mother and I don't think any person would be able to help me other than my mother," she adds.

Sharma hopes viewers will connect to her on-screen personality: "I have always seen my mother as a supermom, and so, she was the first person I reached out to take some tips for the show. I hope I am able to do justice to the character of Amrita and the audience loves my character and the show."

'Sanjog' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE: IANS

