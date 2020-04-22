News

PM Narendra Modi lauds Tellywood Stars for coming together for Fan Ka Fan initiative

22 Apr 2020 06:21 PM

MUMBAI: Actor- Producer JD Majethia recently launched the website 'Fan Ka Fan' to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the Government in it's Covid-19 fight.

Lauding the efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video on Twitter and wrote, " This is exceptional effort by our TV stars to strengthen India's fight against Covid-19. Thank You all those who came together for this."

Link: https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1252612802428059648?s=19

Several Television stars like, Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Gautam Rode, Raashmi Desai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shubhangi Aatrey, Shailesh Lodha, Rohitash Gaud, Tejasswi Prakash and many others are part of this creative endeavour to raise funds to fight against the Novel Coronavirus.

