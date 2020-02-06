Police action called to control the FAN FRENZY for Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla…

MUMBAI: We already know that bigg Boss 13 has a massive fan following and two contestants who have gained a massive fan following is Siddharth

Shukla and Asim Riaz.



Now that the show has neared its finale, one of the last tasks as customary to the format of the show is the ‘Mall Task’ wherein the

fans of the contestants gather to root for them and the contestants too get to see the actual fan following they have gained staying in

the house for a period of months now. And following the same, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were expected to greet their fans in a

popular suburban mall in Mumbai.



However, it was later revealed that the Mall Task has been cancelled and it would no ore be conducted.



In a turn around of events, fans gathered in humungous numbers in the mall and refused to believe that they would not be seeing a glimpse of

their favourite contestant. So much that they started rooting and cheering for them sending a vibe of organized chaos. The mall

authorities had to then make an announcement for people to calm down and when all means failed, finally the police had to be summoned.



The cops have reached the venue and hopefully the fans will understand that the task has indeed been cancelled.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.