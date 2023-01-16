Poll: Exclusive! Are viewers more excited to watch Ishq Mein Ghayal or Junooniyat? Results Inside!

MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for launches in the upcoming days. Rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Colors has two shows coming up both with star-packed shows but both of them revolve around love triangles.

Ishq Mein Ghayal stars Karan Kundra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh in a supernatural love story. The show is set around the story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl, and the brothers are werewolves and vampires. The initial episodes of the supernatural series were shot in Mussoorie and Dehradun. While the tentative title of the show was Bhediya, when the promos were released a while back, the final title of the show was announced as ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

While, Junooniyat starring Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig and Neha Rana is a musical drama where all three enter into a music competition with different motives and fate will eventually step in to test their passion for music.

While viewers are excited about watching both shows, since both shows have a common string of love triangles, we thought we would just the audiences themselves about which shows are they excited to watch.

TellyChakkar took an exclusive poll and the results are in, fans have given Ishq Mein Ghayal 58 %votes and Junooniyat 42% votes.

So, the results are in and Ishq Mien Ghayal wins by a very close margin.

Nonetheless, new shows mean new excitement and a whole lot of entertainment for us, It’s a win-win situation for the audiences.

