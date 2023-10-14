Poll: Who looked better as the bride- Akshara, Katha or Lakshmi?

MUMBAI:Tv shows are incomplete without kitchen politics, drama, a roller coaster of emotions and of course, wedding drama. Currently, some of the top notch shows have had wedding tracks and the bridal looks were amazing.

We are talking about ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ where Akshara became a bride for Abhimanyu. In ‘Katha Ankahee’, Katha turned into a pretty bride for Viaan before the big drama and twist and in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, Lakshmi got married to Rishi.

The actresses who play the roles of the characters are Pranali Rathod, Aditi Dev Sharma and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Well, while Akshara was dressed in a baby blue coloured lehenga choli with intricate jewellery and make-up which was on-point, Katha had the viewers smitten in gamthi work gold lehenga-choli with nosering, maang tikka and jadau jewellery. Lakshmi, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a traditional romantic red saree with gold ornaments.

Take a look:

Which of these looks have left you mesmerized? Let us know in the comment section below!



