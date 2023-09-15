Poll: Who makes a better on-screen pair with Shivangi Joshi – Mohsin Khan or Kushal Tandon?

While Shivangi Joshi’s pairing with Mohsin Khan was a hit in her former show, people lover her chemistry with Kushal Tandon in her current show ‘Barsatein’. Which pairing do you heart on?
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 17:20
Shivangi

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is a talented actress. She has done portrayed quite some unique shades with her stint in television show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ on Star Plus as Naira and she continues to spread her charm in her current show ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’.

Her claim to fame is ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ in which she was seen opposite Mohsin Khan. The audience absolutely loved her chemistry with Mohsin and infact, they still cannot have enough of their moments together and celebrate the time when they first met, their BTS moments, their cute and romantic on-screen moments. After her stint ended with the show, Shivangi now has ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’ where she is seen opposite Kushal Tandon in a fresh pairing.

Also Read:Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi reveals her upcoming projects and talks about if she would do a reality show or not

Shivangi and Kushal’s pairing has also been receiving quite some love and both the parings have a strong fanbase.

Today, we hosted a poll to know which chemistry does the audience like better – Shivangi and Mohsin or Shivangi and Kushal?

Also Read: STYLISH! Who aced the delicate Weaved outfit better, Shivangi Joshi or Kanika Mann?

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!  

Barsatein Sony TV TellyChakkar Shivangi Joshi Kushal Tandon Reyansh in Barsatein Aaradhna in Barsatein Mohsin Khan #KaiRa Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus TellyChakkar
Comments

