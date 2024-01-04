Poo Bani Parvati: Maera Misshra shifts from dresses to sarees for her role in Bhagya Lakshmi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 13:49
Poo Bani Parvati

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining audiences for two years with its intriguing storyline and the ups and downs in the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Recently the show took a 7-year leap, and the viewers are now following the journey of Rishi and Lakshmi who are living separately with their respective kids. In the latest episodes, the audience got to watch how the family is busy with Holi celebrations, and Malishka (played by Maera Misshra) has made a comeback in the Oberoi house in an all-new avatar.

Maera a.k.a Malishka’s fashion game has always been on point, with the lovely designer outfits, and elegant pieces of jewellery that she has donned through the course of the show. Now with her entering the show after the leap, she is making heads turn once again in a completely new avatar wearing some amazing sarees, hair tied up in a sleek bun and Bindi. Maera is ecstatic about her characters’ look modification, as even in her personal life, she loves to experiment with her outfits and jewellery, so this is like a breath of fresh air in her role.

Maera said, “Since the time I joined the show, I have always been wearing modern and designer outfits. So I am glad that with this leap, I am getting to experiment with my look now in an all-new avatar. Wearing a saree is a significant transition for Malishka, more like- Poo Bani Parvati. I always feel that sarees look very elegant and graceful. And usually, we don’t get to wear it on a daily basis in real life, but with my look change, I will get to experience this as well. My creative team is very supportive, and with their help, we have designed and finalized many amazing looks that I can't wait for the audience to see on-screen.”

While Maera is all set to embrace the new journey of Malishka, it will be interesting for the viewers to see what twists and turns she brings into Rishi’s life once again.

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every day at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV

Poo Bani Parvati Maera Misshra Bhagya Lakshmi Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 13:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa SPOILER: What! Anupama gives a befitting reply to Shruti; Adhya apologises to her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Student Of The Year 3: Karan Johar confirms it will be a web series and Shanaya Kapoor will play the lead
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is known to have launched the careers of many new commers. First it was Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan...
Krishna Mohini: Meet actor Mohit K Sachdev roped in for the upcoming show on Colors bankrolled by Boyhood Production
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive updates from the...
DJ Tillu actress Neha Shetty is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: With her amazing acting contribution actress Neha Shetty has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing...
Farah Khan reveals Main Hoon Na was successful because of Shah Rukh Khan; wants her next film to be ONLY with him
MUMBAI: Farah Khan is one of the most well known filmmakers and choreographers of the Hindi film industry. She is known...
Meet actress who is way more popular than Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday; is just 22 years old and travels in a private jet
MUMBAI: It is not an easy feat to make it big in tinsel town, especially to get a massive fan following with very...
Recent Stories
Neha Shetty
DJ Tillu actress Neha Shetty is too hot to handle in these pictures
Latest Videos
Related Stories
EXCLUSIVE
Krishna Mohini: Meet actor Mohit K Sachdev roped in for the upcoming show on Colors bankrolled by Boyhood Production
Avneet Kaur, Kareena Kapoor,
Meet actress who is way more popular than Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday; is just 22 years old and travels in a private jet
Manisha Rani
Elvish Yadav breaks silence on Manisha Rani calling him 'Egoistic'; Says ‘Meri taraf se kabhi tha bhi nahi’
Priya Malik and husband Karan Bakshi
Bigg Boss 9 star Priya Malik and husband Karan Bakshi welcome baby boy; Names him 'Zorawar’
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Vineeta Singh concludes the third season with a funny video and heartfelt note
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal expresses concerns over the investment strategy of the textile brand; Says ‘Aapko yeh nahi pata hai…’