Poo Bani Parvati: Maera Misshra shifts from dresses to sarees for her role in Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining audiences for two years with its intriguing storyline and the ups and downs in the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Recently the show took a 7-year leap, and the viewers are now following the journey of Rishi and Lakshmi who are living separately with their respective kids. In the latest episodes, the audience got to watch how the family is busy with Holi celebrations, and Malishka (played by Maera Misshra) has made a comeback in the Oberoi house in an all-new avatar.

Maera a.k.a Malishka’s fashion game has always been on point, with the lovely designer outfits, and elegant pieces of jewellery that she has donned through the course of the show. Now with her entering the show after the leap, she is making heads turn once again in a completely new avatar wearing some amazing sarees, hair tied up in a sleek bun and Bindi. Maera is ecstatic about her characters’ look modification, as even in her personal life, she loves to experiment with her outfits and jewellery, so this is like a breath of fresh air in her role.

Maera said, “Since the time I joined the show, I have always been wearing modern and designer outfits. So I am glad that with this leap, I am getting to experiment with my look now in an all-new avatar. Wearing a saree is a significant transition for Malishka, more like- Poo Bani Parvati. I always feel that sarees look very elegant and graceful. And usually, we don’t get to wear it on a daily basis in real life, but with my look change, I will get to experience this as well. My creative team is very supportive, and with their help, we have designed and finalized many amazing looks that I can't wait for the audience to see on-screen.”

While Maera is all set to embrace the new journey of Malishka, it will be interesting for the viewers to see what twists and turns she brings into Rishi’s life once again.

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every day at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV