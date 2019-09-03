News

Pooja Banerjee and Sanders Sejwal to participate in Nach Baliye 9?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
03 Sep 2019 09:03 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Nach Baliye 9 has become the talk of the town. From Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli's fight to Faisal Khan's injury, a lot is happening in and around Nach this year.

Soon, the show will witness wild card couples entering the show.

According to our sources, Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita Bash from Kasauti Zindagi Kay has been approached for the show along with her husband Sanders Sejwal.

Sources also revealed that Pooja is quite keen and interested in taking up the offer.

We tried reaching out to Pooja, but she remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
 

