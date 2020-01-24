Pooja Banerjee on Bigg Boss 13: Never say never

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 is hands down the most popular and talked about season of the controversial reality show. A lot of actors wish to be a part of it. However, few refrain from participating in it for various reasons, and one of those is Pooja Banerjee.

The actress is currently seen in Star Plus’ romantic drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Nivedita Basu. She recently opened up on being approached for Bigg Boss 13 three times.

Speaking about the same the actress told Bollywoodlife, 'You know what, I've been offered thrice this year for Bigg Boss', Pooja mentioned in a conversation. She further added, 'Yeah, and I was like I don't want to be a part of it.' Ask her what made her decline the show thrice, the actress shared, 'I don't know, I'm not up for so much of negativity now.'

Interestingly, Pooja is also not averse to the idea of doing the show. 'I'll say never say never. Because something that I say no to, I end up doing that.'

Shedding more light, Pooja shared, 'I really didn't want to do it because of the negativity. I'm not prepared for it. I'm in a too happy space right now. I don't want to get locked in a house and I also had a lot of work commitments.'

Credits: India Forums