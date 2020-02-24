News

Pooja Banerjee receives a gift from her co-star Aamna shariff

24 Feb 2020 05:23 PM

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee, who is shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay has found a new friend in actress and co-star Aamna Shariff. 

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Pooja had just gotten back from a shoot schedule in Nepal for her next web show Casino when Aamna surprised her with a gift which was a beautiful dress.

Aamna was well aware with Pooja’s love for clothes and fashion and felt this was the best gift for her. Pooja says "The dress is beautiful and I was thrilled to receive it. It came as a huge surprise but I am absolutely basking in it."

