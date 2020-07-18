Pooja Banerjee replaces Naina Singh in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI : According to a leading daily, Pooja Banerjee, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has replaced Naina Singh in Kumkum Bhagya.

Banerjee told Bombay Times, “I was apprehensive initially, but fortunately, the sets of both the shows are located next to each other and I don’t have to travel at all. Even my make-up artist and room will continue to be the same. It will be mainly about changing costumes. So, I don’t have to take extra precautions.”

Talking about the character, she said, "I play Sriti (Jha) and Shabbir (Ahluwalia)’s daughter. I think I look younger than my age, so that won’t be a problem. Also, Sriti and Shabbir are relatively older than my age group, so playing the part won’t be a problem. I will be essaying negative roles in both the shows and they will give me a lot of scope to perform.”

Concluding on a note about taking precautions and maintaining safety, she said, "Luckily, we are all fit and fine. It is important to take precautions and also continue working at the same time. I do not have any domestic help at home and have also decided to drive myself to the sets. I am maintaining social distancing at home and sanitize on the sets, too."

