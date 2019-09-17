Pooja Banerjee REVEALS how it took her one whole week to get hubby Sandeep Sejwal say yes to Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee is a popular television actress. With her hard work, she has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her performance in the show, Swim Team. Currently, she is portraying the role of Nivedita in Ekta Kapoor's popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She recently entered Nach Baliye 9 as a wildcard contestant with husband Sandeep Sejwal.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress expressed how excited she was for the show and also revealed that it took her one whole week to get Sandeep to say yes. She said, “I am damn excited, so much that we keep listening to the song every day, and since I shoot and he works in the morning and in the evening, we used to binge-watch shows earlier, right now we have stopped everything and listen to our songs on loop." Talking about the practice sessions, the actress shared, "It has been full of injuries, and I got one on the very first day, and then Sandeep wasn't here, he had gone to Bhopal, and I practiced alone and I told him we'd learn on video call, we just had four days in our hand. For the final performance, we just had four days. Poor Sandeep is doing everything for the first time, and I put a lot of pressure on him."

Revealing how it took her one whole week to get him to say yes, she said, "Sandeep was so occupied, and he has Asian Games, Commonwealth, and so much, and he was so tired that he couldn't do it. This time, since he is coaching, I had the courage to ask him and then the channel met us and I had decided one thing, that I'll say yes for the show only when Sandeep says yes from the heart. It was very sweet of him to do this, he is making so many efforts. Thankfully, the judges were also impressed, and he is dancing with an actress, so he has to make double efforts to work with expressions, dance and everything."