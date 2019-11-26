News

Pooja Banerjee REVEALS the secret behind her STRONG FRIENDSHIP with Parth Samthaan!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Nov 2019 07:10 PM

MUMBAI: We all know that the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is like one big family.

They work hard and party harder. No, we are not only referring to off the sets otherwise but also on the sets of the show. We often spot Shubhaavi Choksey, Sahil Anand, Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, and others having a gala time. They often indulge in pranks and even engage in dancing. We love the moments they spend together.

But among the others, we notice that Pooja and Parth are very good friends.

We asked Pooja as to what makes them so thick and bond so well.

Pooja, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, revealed, 'I think it is more of common interests that we have. Parth is a very good friend of mine, and we connect easily. Probably because we come from a similar school of thought. But yes, we are very comfortable in each other's company.'

Cheers to stronger friendships, Parth and Pooja! 

 

past seven days