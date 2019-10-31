Pooja Banerjee starts shooting for Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 3!

MUMBAI: We absolutely love watching Pooja Banerjee in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, right?



She is a fabulous actress and aces her role of Nivedita Basu in the show. It was just recently that she was also shooting for Nach Baliye 9 along with her husband. Pooja seemed quite confident and was all set to take viewers by storm with her upcoming performances, but destiny had other plans.



Pooja fell flat from a height of 10 feet during rehearsals and ended up getting multiple fractures.



The actress took to social media to share that she is recovering and that it will at least take her a month to become completely okay.



As we know, she was also a part of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 2, where she was paired opposite Parth Samthaan. The lady had started shooting for the show again and seems quite excited as she posted some looks of her on social media.





Way to go, Pooja!