News

Pooja Banerjee starts shooting for Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 3!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 03:15 PM

MUMBAI: We absolutely love watching Pooja Banerjee in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, right?

She is a fabulous actress and aces her role of Nivedita Basu in the show. It was just recently that she was also shooting for Nach Baliye 9 along with her husband. Pooja seemed quite confident and was all set to take viewers by storm with her upcoming performances, but destiny had other plans.

Pooja fell flat from a height of 10 feet during rehearsals and ended up getting multiple fractures.

The actress took to social media to share that she is recovering and that it will at least take her a month to become completely okay.

As we know, she was also a part of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 2, where she was paired opposite Parth Samthaan. The lady had started shooting for the show again and seems quite excited as she posted some looks of her on social media.

Way to go, Pooja! 

Tags > Pooja Banerjee, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 3, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Parth Samthaan, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 2, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebrities at the premiere of Terminator Dark...

Celebrities at the premiere of Terminator Dark Fate
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chhavi Mittal
Captain Jack Sparrow
Captain Jack Sparrow
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Hrithik Roshan
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh

past seven days