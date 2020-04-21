Pooja Banerjee stuns in a red lehenga, reminds us of Priyanka Chopra's wedding look

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The actress plays the role of Nivedita Basu in the show and is winning hearts with her beauty and acting skills. Pooja is one of the most stylish actors of the show and her fashion game is always on point.

The actress has proved to be the right choice to play this role and viewers are loving to see her in the show.

And now, while the actress enjoys quarantine, she makes sure to keep her fans updated with her latest Instagram posts.

Pooja has now shared a stunning picture from her throwback bridal shoot where sh is looking breathtakingly gorgeous. The actress is all decked up in heavy exquisite jewellery and we simply can't take our eyes off her.

Take a look at the picture:

Interestingly, Pooja's bridal look reminds us of Priyanka Chopra's wedding look as the actress too wore the same coloured lehenga for her lavish wedding with beau Nick Jonas.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.