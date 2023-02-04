Pooja Banerjee takes inspiration from Deepika Padukone's 'Cocktail' role

TV actress Pooja Banerjee talked about her new look in the show, 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and said that it is inspired from Deepika Padukones character of Veronica Melaney in the movie 'Cocktail'.
MUMBAI:TV actress Pooja Banerjee talked about her new look in the show, 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and said that it is inspired from Deepika Padukones character of Veronica Melaney in the movie 'Cocktail'.

She shared how she took inspiration from Deepika's character from 'Cocktail' and said that her on-screen character Pihu has similar traits like Veronica in the movie. She also loves to party, lost her parents at a young age and is trying to fill up the vacuum in her life.

She said: "Deepika's character Veronica has left an impact in my heart, I loved how she played the role so effortlessly. Veronica is feisty and fierce but deep down, she has an emotional void in her life. She uses partying as her coping mechanism to fill up the vacuum in her life. Pihu has those similar traits, losing her parents at a young age, seeing people go to lengths for money has scarred her. I try to take inspiration from Veronica while giving my own twist to it."

Pooja has been part of some of the popular shows such as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Chandra Nandini', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', among others.

About her look in the show Pooja said: "When the makers revealed my look, I was impressed by it. It was love at first sight for me. From the hair colour, and dark kohled eyes to junk jewellery and funky outfits, the look is beautifully designed for the character of Pihu. Bohemian fashion can never be wrong. I am a fan of Bohemian style and finally donning those wonderful looks is a tick in my fashion wishlist."

SOURCE-IANS
 

