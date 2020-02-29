Pooja Banerjee's love-filled post for hubby Sandeep on their 3rd wedding anniversary is too romantic for words

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The actress plays the role of Nivedita Basu in the show and is winning hearts with her beauty and acting skills. Pooja is one of the most stylish actors of the show and her fashion game is always on point.

The actress has proved to be the right choice to play this role and viewers are loving to see her in the show.

While Pooja's professional life is quite successful, her personal life too is going quite great. The actress married Sandeep Sejal a few years back on this day and today they are celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

On this special occasion, Pooja took to Instagram to wish her husband. Pooja shared a few Instagram stories and a post which were just too romantic for words.

Take a look at Pooja's post:

On the work front, Pooja has done many shows like Ek Duje Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3, Chandra Nandini, Chandrakanta among others.

Here's wishing Pooja and Sandeep a very happy anniversary!