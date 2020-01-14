Pooja Gor calls Abigail Pande 'Pooh Bani Parvati' and we totally get it why

MUMBAI: Pooja Gor is popularly known for her role of Pratigya in her debut show, Pratigya. The actress became a household name after the show. Post the show's success, Pooja's career has always been going great.

The pretty lady is constantly doing something interesting and fans are showering all the love and support to her.

Meanwhile, Pooja's dear friend and popular TV actress Abigail Pande too is always up to something interesting. The actress is known for her impeccable dancing skills and we have seen her showing her talent on the popular reality show Nach Baliye with beau and dancer Sanam Johar.

Well, these two divas caught up recently and Pooja is going gaga over Abigail. In a video shared by Pooja on her Instagram story, we can see how she is teasing and praising Abigail for her stunning body and bold avatar. She also called her 'Pooh Bani Parvati' and we think she is absolutely right.

Take a look at the picture:

On the work front, Pooja is seen in various episodes of Shitty Ideas Trending where she is paired alongside Pracheen Chauhan. Meanwhile, Abigail was last seen in several episodic roles in Laal Ishq.