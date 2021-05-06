Pooja Gor opens up on her relationship with ex-Raj Singh Arora post their breakup; read inside

MUMBAI: Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya fame Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora, who announced their split recently, have gracefully handled their breakup. The former couple dated each other for around a decade and have always remained respectful towards each other even post their split. Apart from sharing a post announcing her break-up, Pooja has never spoken about Raj and her breakup or their relationship.

Pooja opened up about a recent incident where she helped Raj to fly to the US to meet his family, the actress opened up about her bond and equation with Raj Singh Arora. She called him her family and stated that they will always remain friends.

She said, "We don’t care about what the saying is we have a bond of over 11/12 years and it will always stay and we will remain friends. He is always going to be my family and his family is always going to be mine. He needed help in something and if I could I did instantly. I would do it for anybody in need. Of course if it is him even more so. We are mature people, things are not always going to be bad and it isn’t between us. And I am glad that it was that way."

When asked if there was ever a bitter moment while they were parting ways, Pooja said, "It was a mature decision between two people and that’s all that happened."

Pooja is currently reprising the role of Pratigya in the season 2 of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya.

