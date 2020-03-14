Pooja Gor sets the temperature soaring in a sexy swimsuit; check out her photos from Maldivian vacay

MUMBAI: Pooja Gor is one of the most popular television actresses. She has acted in several serials such as Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, among others.

Apart from her acting skills, she is also known for her style sense. Her social media account gives us glimpses of her various fashionable avatars. Speaking about the same, her latest pictures have set the temperature soaring. Well, in her new pictures, she can be seen in her bikini look. Well, as Pooja has a tight work schedule, just recently, the actress jetted off on a lavish holiday treating herself to some fun. Now, Pooja took to her social media to share a glimpse of her Maldivian vacation as she enjoys the sun and sand.

Pooja took to her Instagram page and shared a string of pictures from her holiday trip to the Maldives. The pictures feature the actress enjoying a comfortable time sitting by the beach soaking in the sun. The actress captioned her picture, “Alexa, make time [email protected] @clubmedkani #ClubMed #ClubMedKani #ClubMedFinolhu #TailorMedExperience #TailorMedHappiness #maldives #vcus #womenwhotravel.”

