News

Pooja Pihal turns her dream into reality

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Nov 2019 06:35 PM

MUMBAI: Pooja Pihal is known for shows like Pavitra Rishta, Hum Apke Hain in Laws, and Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum to name a few. The actress has now added another feather to her cap.

Well, the actress took a break from her successful career in the TV industry to follow her dream of opening a café and she is loving her new venture. She said to the media, “Opening a restaurant was my dream since I was a kid, and I love cooking. I love it when people praise food cooked by me. I am a big foodie. So this was the first idea that came to my mind when I thought of doing business and a couple of my friends and I decided to open a cafe.”

Speaking about her café, she said, “The Global Street Cafe is the name of my first joint venture and we serve fresh quality food at affordable prices. And the taste is awesome, try it out! As the name suggests, we serve global vegetarian street food. Plus, we have a separate section of egg items.”

 

Tags > Pooja Pihal, Pavitra Rishta, Hum Apke Hain in Laws, Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought

past seven days