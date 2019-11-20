Pooja Pihal turns her dream into reality

MUMBAI: Pooja Pihal is known for shows like Pavitra Rishta, Hum Apke Hain in Laws, and Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum to name a few. The actress has now added another feather to her cap.

Well, the actress took a break from her successful career in the TV industry to follow her dream of opening a café and she is loving her new venture. She said to the media, “Opening a restaurant was my dream since I was a kid, and I love cooking. I love it when people praise food cooked by me. I am a big foodie. So this was the first idea that came to my mind when I thought of doing business and a couple of my friends and I decided to open a cafe.”

Speaking about her café, she said, “The Global Street Cafe is the name of my first joint venture and we serve fresh quality food at affordable prices. And the taste is awesome, try it out! As the name suggests, we serve global vegetarian street food. Plus, we have a separate section of egg items.”