Pooja's attempt to win Kabir over in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Pooja has realized that Kabir is a good person and is unlike his father PK Mittal.

She also knows that he saved her mother's life by donating blood.

Thus, she now tries to win his forgiveness.

Pooja showers her love on Kabir and tries to show her good side.

But Kabir does not seem to be not interested at all.

Moreover, Rani blames Pooja for attempting to kill her.

She gets closer to Kabir and tries to win his sympathy.

It will be interesting to see how Kabir reacts.