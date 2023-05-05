Poonam Jangra joins the cast of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' as Gayatri Pratap Singh; promises to spice up the entertainment quotient

MUMBAI :They say that truth is stranger than fiction, and that couldn't be more true than on Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho. The latest episodes have revealed that every relationship is an illusion, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as Kavya uncovers hidden truths. In a dramatic moment, Kavya removed a mask from each family member's face, revealing their true selves, but Kunal keeps one identity hidden from Kavya, so who is he protecting?

Kavya is facing more challenges than ever before as she peels back the layers of secrets hidden behind the smiles of her own family members. But just when you thought things couldn't get any more intense, the show is introducing a new character, Gayatri Pratap Singh, played by the dynamic actress Poonam Jangra. Gayatri's entry promises to add a whole new level of intrigue to the show, with her mysterious past and potential to shake things up in the already tumultuous world of Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho. We can't wait to see how her character will fit into the story and what secrets she might bring to light.

Poonam Jangra, who is known for her versatile acting skills and captivating personality, has already won over the hearts of the crew and fans alike. Expressing her excitement, she said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the cast of Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho. It's an exciting opportunity for me to work alongside such a talented group of actors and be a part of this gripping family drama. The cast and crew have been incredibly welcoming and supportive, and I feel right at home on set. Playing the role of Gayatri has been a challenge, but I'm enjoying exploring her motivations and backstory. Of course, I don't want to reveal too much about what's to come, but I can say that fans of the show won't be disappointed.”

Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho continues to be a must-watch show for fans of family dramas. With its enthralling storylines, talented cast, and shocking plot twists, this show has cemented itself as one of the most popular programs on Shemaroo Umang. Adding intrigue and drama to the story is the unveiling of Kavya's family members along with the introduction of Gayatri. Will Kavya finally get the answers she's been looking for, or will she be thrown deeper into the maze of family secrets and lies? You'll have to tune in to find out! Don't miss a single episode of Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho, airing every Monday to Saturday at 9 PM only on Shemaroo Umang.

 

