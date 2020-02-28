Pooran Kiri to join Arina Dey in &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about &TV’s Laal Ishq. We recently reported about actress Arina Dey bagging the show.

Now, the latest update is that actor Pooran Kiri will be joining Arina in the episode. The project will be produced by JKB Films.

We contacted Pooran, he said, “Yes, I have shot for Laal Ishq with JKB Films. I’ll be playing a grey shade character. It’s an interesting story and it was a great experience shooting for the same”.

