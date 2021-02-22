Popular actor Dushyant Wagh roped in play to the pivotal role of ‘Bhola’ in Sony Entertainment Television’s show  Punyashlok Ahilyabai 

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show Punyashlok Ahilyabai has struck the right chord with the viewers with its authentic depiction of the inspiring life of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. The story traces Ahilya’s journey to becoming the prominent ruler of the Malwa kingdom who eventually went on to earn the title of ‘Matoshree.’

While it has been established that the unwavering support of her father-in-law ‘Malhar Rao Holkar’ helped Ahilya defy the pre-defined patriarchal norms and conquer the greatest societal battles. However, it’s important to note that along her journey, Ahilya met a few other people who unknowingly played a significant role in making her become who she was. Initially when Ahilya married Khanderao and became a part of the Holkar family, she faced a lot of difficulties adapting to their rigid norms. Hence, her first instinct was to escape the Holkar Haveli. It’s then when she meets ‘Bhola.’ Bhola happened to be a travelling performing artist who was dressed like Lord Shiva. Bhola makes her understand why running away from one’s problems isn’t the best way to deal with them and convinces her to go back to the palace. As Bhola was dressed like Lord Shiva, Ahilya, in her childlike innocence, believes him to really be the God, who has come down himself to help her.

The makers have roped in popular actor Dushyant Wagh to play Bhola’s pivotal character in the show. Dushyant has been a part of the entertainment industry for two decades now. Over the years, he has managed to showcase his skills as an actor in each of his projects.

Sharing his thoughts on becoming a part of Punyashlok Ahilyabai, Dushyant Wagh said, “Although, I have been a part of historical projects before, Punyashlok Ahilyabai stands out. Unlike other period dramas, the storyline doesn’t focus on a love story or has a war in spotlight. But, it gives us insight into the individual journey of Ahilyabai Holkar, in all its glory. The show celebrates the bravery, courage and valour of a warrior woman. Hence, I am really proud to be associated with such a uniquely exceptional show and an extra-ordinary story. It is my honour to essay Bhola’s character, who in his own little way will guide young Ahilya towards becoming one of the finest rulers in the Indian history.”

