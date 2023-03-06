Popular actor Manish Khanna to play a jyotish in Zee TV's Maitree

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 12:37
Manish Khanna

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s fiction show ‘Maitree’ focuses on the exciting journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister, Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who have been inseparable since childhood. While they are sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain the best of friends even after marriage, it seems that destiny has other plans for them. After the 6-year leap, the dynamics of Maitree and Nandini’s relationship have changed drastically and now the entry of Harsh (Samarth Jurel), is causing unintentional interference in Maitree’s life. 

In the recent episodes, viewers watched how despite their differences, Maitree and Harsh became a team in trying to stop Princy’s (Nandini’s cousin) wedding because the groom was a conman. However, in the forthcoming episodes viewers will get to witness how Nandini will try to hamper Maitree and Harsh’s plan just because she wants to win and hurt Maitree.  While the storyline of the show has kept the audience at the edge of their seats, the recent addition to the cast, Manish Khanna as Madan, has brought an interesting twist in the show.  Madan is Harsh’s father, and a Jyotish, he has shifted from Banaras to Prayagraj along with his wife Kamna (Maleeka Ghai) for their son. However, Harsh doesn’t like his father, because Madan has always been a strict and abusive father.

Manish Khanna mentioned, “Maitree is a really nice show, it has seen a lot of unexpected twists. I am portraying the role of Madan, who is Harsh’s father. I have played the role of a father many times in my career but for the first time I am playing the role of ‘Jyotish’. And honestly it is not easy to play a Jyotish, the vibe and aura that the actor has to carry is very different from playing other characters. To get into the skin of my character, I have learnt a few ‘Sanskrit Shlokas' and I hope the audience will accept me in this new avatar. I started shooting for the show a couple of days back, and I must say that every team member is really nice and welcoming. My character will bring in loads of drama in the show and entertain the audience.” 

While Manish is very excited to be a part of the show, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness what changes Madan will bring in Maitree and Harsh’s life.

To know what happens next, tune into Maitree every day at 6:30 pm, only on Zee TV

Manish Khanna Zee TV Maitree Bhaweeka Chaudhary Shrenu Parikh Samarth Jurel Nandini Instagram TellyChakkar
