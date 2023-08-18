Popular actor Naveen Sharma replaces Pulkit Bangia in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s immensely popular primetime drama Kumkum Bhagya has kept its audience hooked on to their television screens with intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) lives. The viewers recently witnessed how Prachi got married to Akshay (Abhishek Malik) for the custody of her daughter Khushi (Trisha Rohatgi), and after that, Ranbir agreed to marry Akshay’s sister Mihika (Aafreen Dabestani). And now, seeing Prachi and Ranbir's connection, Akshay is getting jealous. Hence, he wants to expedite the wedding ceremonies of Ranbir with Mihika, so that Ranbir goes away from his life.

While all the stars have been working round the clock to keep the audience entertained, it looks like viewers are in for some high-octane drama as popular actor Naveen Sharma steps into Aryan Khann’s role, replacing Pulkit Bangia. And from the looks of it, maybe he will finally be able to bring in some calm and positivity in Ranbir and Prachi’s life. Aryan, who is Aaliya’s (Reyhna Pandit) son, is back to help Ranbir and Prachi resolve their issues and convince Ranbir to think about his happiness first, and not do anything just for the sake of his family. While the character has been away for the past few months, Aryan’s entry into the show has made the audience hoping for some unexpected twists and turns for the reunion of Ranbir and Prachi. But it won’t be without some drama! What’s more, is that Naveen Sharma is kicked about being a part of Kumkum Bhagya as he is making a comeback to television screens with the show post his wedding!

Naveen Sharma said, “I am very excited about portraying my character of Aryan on screen. Balaji Productions is like a home to me, and this is my fifth show with them. I must say that I am really enjoying working with the whole crew and the team. This is my first project after my wedding, so I had to contemplate on saying yes for the role, but my wife Roshni, supported me in making this decision. That’s how I made it back to Mumbai and we have decided that she will shift here for her further studies after a few months. Shooting with the team of Kumkum Bhagya is a surreal experience and I was literally missing being on sets. So, I am really happy to be back. The whole team is very welcoming and warm, especially Krishna, he made me so comfortable on the very first day that I didn’t feel like I am resuming work after so many months.

While Naveen’s entry will make all #PranBir fans hopeful, it will be interesting to watch what will happen if Ranbir and Mihika get engaged. Will Aryan be able to stop Ranbir from getting married?

