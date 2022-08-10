Popular actor Shakti Anand joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 15:18
Shakti Anand

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s most popular show, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline in the course of its glorious 5-year run. In the last couple of days, viewers saw that Karan and Preeta have been blessed with twin boys but met with an accident while on their way to a vaccination camp. With Karan slipping into a coma, Preeta wakes up only to find out that one of her children is missing and has been kidnapped by Anjali to take revenge and to separate Karan, Preeta from one of their babies. However, after a turn of events Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) manages to save Preeta (Shraddha Arya) along with her child in the nick of time.

Amidst all this high-octane drama, the show took a 20-year leap, where the viewers witnessed the entry of popular actors Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali in pivotal roles. That’s not it, in the upcoming episodes, viewers will see popular actor Shakti Anand replacing Shakti Arora as Karan Luthra. He will play Preeta’s husband, and father of Rajveer and Shaurya Luthra in the show.

Ecstatic to join the show, Shakti said “I am proud to enter a show that has been a hit for years on television.  And now after the recent 20-year leap, I will be seen playing the role of Karan Luthra. Honestly, it’s not very easy to replace a character that has been played by someone else, but I will give my hundred percent and try my best to win the fans' love. Being a father will allow me to depict a wide range of emotions, so I have no qualms about playing one. I am glad that I have been given this opportunity and I am really looking forward to a positive response from the viewers!”

Well, we all are excited to meet the new Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. It will be exciting to watch Kundali Bhagya with the new storyline.

To know more, tune in to Kundali Bhagya every Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

Shakti Anand Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Karan Luthra Anjum Fakih Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnawat Sana Sayyad Baseer Ali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 15:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj makes Anupama leave the Kapadia Mansion?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
This Martyr’s Day, Zee TV actors Manav Gohil and Aishwarya Khare talk about the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters- Bhagat Singh,Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru
MUMBAI: On March 23, 1930, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, andSukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the Britishers in...
Popular actor Shakti Anand joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s most popular show, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its...
Audience Perspective! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here’s how audience feel about Satya and Sai’s chemistry, deets inside
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! Abdu Rozik’s archenemy Hasbulla Magomedov slams him after his spat with Mc Stan, says “he can never act as an adult…”
MUMBAI :Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of...
Recent Stories
Anubhav Sinha
Whoa! When Bheed director Anubhav Sinha reveals he had to shoot an intimate scene with Bhumi Pednekar on the very first day, says “Baat hai isme…”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Manav Gohil and Aishwarya Khare
This Martyr’s Day, Zee TV actors Manav Gohil and Aishwarya Khare talk about the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters- Bhagat Singh,Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Audience Perspective! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here’s how audience feel about Satya and Sai’s chemistry, deets inside
he can never act as an adult
Must Read! Abdu Rozik’s archenemy Hasbulla Magomedov slams him after his spat with Mc Stan, says “he can never act as an adult…”
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Oh NO! Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets bit by a monkey on her trip to Ooty! Check out the picture here!
Here's what we know about Kundali Bhagya's new entry Shaurya Luthra
INTERESTING TRIVIA! Here's what we know about Kundali Bhagya's new entry Shaurya Luthra aka Baseer Ali
Gulshan Shivani
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Gulshan Shivani roped in to be part of Sapnon Ki Chhalaang