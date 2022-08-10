Popular actor Shakti Anand joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s most popular show, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline in the course of its glorious 5-year run. In the last couple of days, viewers saw that Karan and Preeta have been blessed with twin boys but met with an accident while on their way to a vaccination camp. With Karan slipping into a coma, Preeta wakes up only to find out that one of her children is missing and has been kidnapped by Anjali to take revenge and to separate Karan, Preeta from one of their babies. However, after a turn of events Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) manages to save Preeta (Shraddha Arya) along with her child in the nick of time.

Amidst all this high-octane drama, the show took a 20-year leap, where the viewers witnessed the entry of popular actors Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali in pivotal roles. That’s not it, in the upcoming episodes, viewers will see popular actor Shakti Anand replacing Shakti Arora as Karan Luthra. He will play Preeta’s husband, and father of Rajveer and Shaurya Luthra in the show.

Ecstatic to join the show, Shakti said “I am proud to enter a show that has been a hit for years on television. And now after the recent 20-year leap, I will be seen playing the role of Karan Luthra. Honestly, it’s not very easy to replace a character that has been played by someone else, but I will give my hundred percent and try my best to win the fans' love. Being a father will allow me to depict a wide range of emotions, so I have no qualms about playing one. I am glad that I have been given this opportunity and I am really looking forward to a positive response from the viewers!”

Well, we all are excited to meet the new Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. It will be exciting to watch Kundali Bhagya with the new storyline.

