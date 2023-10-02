Popular actors Aalisha Panwar and Kaushal Kapoor roped in for Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI:Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience favorite with its intriguing plot and the authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). While the show has been keeping its viewers at the edge of their seats through some dramatic twists and turns, in recent episodes they witnessed a six-year leap in the story that turned the table between Ranbir and Prachi. And now they have separated from one another because they hold each other responsible for losing their daughter Panchhi. 

However, looks like the audience is in for some high-end drama with the entry of popular actress Aalisha Panwar. Aalisha is playing the role of Kaya, who is Ranbir’s boss’s daughter and eventually will be seen creating loads of chaos in Ranbir’s world. Apart from her, another famous actor who is a new addition to the show is Kaushal Kapoor, he is playing the role of Ashok Tandon, who is Prachi’s boss and treats her like his own daughter.  

Talking about joining the cast, Aalisha Panwar mentioned, “I am really excited about collaborating with Zee TV once again and after playing an antagonist in Teri Meri Ekk Jindri, I have been offered several grey characters, however, I am glad that I signed up for Kaya Malhotra’s role since she has her own charm, different from other characters that I've been offered. Kaya is a beautiful, rich spoiled brat, who can go to any extent to get what she wants. She is also very unpredictable and had several layers and shades, which will be revealed slowly throughout the course of the show. I am really excited about the role and the production house is wonderful too. I must add that I have already started shooting with the cast and I already feel that I am working with the best possible team. I just hope my fans will love my new character as much as they love the show.” 

Kaushal Kapoor mentioned, “I am thrilled to be a part of one of the longest-running shows of Zee TV. I am glad that I got this mega opportunity and I am enjoying the shooting with the cast of the show.  My character, Ashok, is very optimistic and treats everyone with respect. I have played this kind of role in the past, so I can easily connect with him. I am sure the upcoming track will keep the audience hooked on to their television screens.”  

While Aalisha and Kaushal are really enjoying the shoot with the cast of the show, it will be intriguing for the viewers to watch if Ranbir, Prachi, and Khushi be able to safely come out of the hotel where the terrorist attack is happening. Or the Bhagya has written something else in their lives?  

To know all this and more, tune in to Kumkum Bhagya every Monday to Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV

