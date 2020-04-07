News

Popular show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera returns on TV

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2020 12:45 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, which is viewers one of the favourite shows and had good run on TV, has returned to make your quarantine special.

The show featured child actors namely Harshita Ojha, Bhavesh Balchandani, Devesh Ahuja and Arishfa Khan and post 15-years leap they were replaced by actors Digangana Suryavanshi, Shivin Narang, Vishal Vashishtha, and Farnaz Shetty. The show was produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik under their banner Beyond Dreams.

Mamta Patnaik shared this good news on her social handle. She mentioned about the show returning and would air at 1pm.

Tags Star Plus Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera Harshita Ojha Bhavesh Balchandani Devesh Ahuja Arishfa Khan Digangana Suryavanshi Shivin Narang Vishal Vashishtha Farnaz Shetty Instagram TellyChakkar

