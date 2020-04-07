Popular show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera returns on TV

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, which is viewers one of the favourite shows and had good run on TV, has returned to make your quarantine special.

The show featured child actors namely Harshita Ojha, Bhavesh Balchandani, Devesh Ahuja and Arishfa Khan and post 15-years leap they were replaced by actors Digangana Suryavanshi, Shivin Narang, Vishal Vashishtha, and Farnaz Shetty. The show was produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik under their banner Beyond Dreams.

Mamta Patnaik shared this good news on her social handle. She mentioned about the show returning and would air at 1pm.