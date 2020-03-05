Popular Singers Nilesh Thakkar And Arpita Thakker Enthral Gokuldham Residents On Holi

MUMBAI: Gokuldham Society residents from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, will sway to the beats of singer Nilesh Thakkar. The acclaimed singer will perform as a special guest along with Arpita Thakker on the occasion of Rasiya Holi celebrated on the sets of TMKOC. TMKOC is the only mainstream show on a national channel to dedicate a special episode on Rasiya Holi and the artists were thrilled by this unique concept.

“Nilesh Thakkar is known for his folk songs and it was a pleasure to have him perform live for us. The songs are an ode to the eternal love of Radha and Krishna and are generally performed on Holi as a tradition. It was soothing to listen to the lovely ballads rendered brilliantly by the singers”, says Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Mr. Bhide.

“This festival depicts love and also teaches us to throw out the negative and embrace the positives. We love decking up for the Holika Dahan function and engage in the song and dance. This year we were lucky to have such fantastic singers with us and really enjoyed ourselves to the fullest. The colors, the music, the dance and the festivities just make this festival the most enjoyable one”, says Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Roshan.

“It’s been three years I haven’t played Holi in Mumbai. This year I will ensure that I make up for all those years and have a full on blast with Tapu Sena and others. I enjoy the process of wearing the finest traditional dress on Holika Dahan and then full on masti the next day with friends and family. We will also ensure that all colors used are eco-friendly and people have good, clean fun”, says Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu.

As the performance is going on Tapu Sena is plotting for the next day on how they will splash colors on every resident. They throw an open challenge to the residents saying none of them will be able to escape their designs. Also if anyone does manage to escape Tapu Sena’s Holi colors, that person will be entitled to a surprise gift.