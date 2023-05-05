Popular television actor Aishwarya Sharma gears up for adrenaline-fueled adventures on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

MUMBAI : Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride as India's favourite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' makes a roaring comeback with its 13th edition. And this time, it's bigger, bolder, and more daring, with a new theme and daunting challenges! The show promises to take the contestants on a journey to conquer their fears. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on. And joining the list is none other than the popular television actor Aishwarya Sharma, who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage on the show. An engineer by qualification and an actor and singer by vocation, Aishwarya looks forward to adding another feather to her cap by earning recognition as a daredevil.

Speaking about stepping aboard the show, Aishwarya says, “Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is not just about performing daring stunts, it's about facing your fears head-on and pushing yourself to your limits. As an actor, I am used to performing in front of the camera, but this show is a completely different ballgame. It requires immense mental and physical strength, and I am excited to test my limits and see what I am truly capable of. I have always been a fan of action films, and this show will give me the opportunity to perform stunts like my favorite action heroes. I am also looking forward to the bonding experience with my fellow contestants, who come from diverse backgrounds and have their own set of fears to conquer. Overall, I see this as an opportunity for personal growth, and I am thrilled to be a part of this thrilling adventure."

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air soon on COLORS.