Popular television actor Aishwarya Sharma gears up for adrenaline-fueled adventures on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 20:37
Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI : Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride as India's favourite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' makes a roaring comeback with its 13th edition. And this time, it's bigger, bolder, and more daring, with a new theme and daunting challenges! The show promises to take the contestants on a journey to conquer their fears. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on. And joining the list is none other than the popular television actor Aishwarya Sharma, who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage on the show. An engineer by qualification and an actor and singer by vocation, Aishwarya looks forward to adding another feather to her cap by earning recognition as a daredevil. 

Speaking about stepping aboard the show, Aishwarya says, “Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is not just about performing daring stunts, it's about facing your fears head-on and pushing yourself to your limits. As an actor, I am used to performing in front of the camera, but this show is a completely different ballgame. It requires immense mental and physical strength, and I am excited to test my limits and see what I am truly capable of. I have always been a fan of action films, and this show will give me the opportunity to perform stunts like my favorite action heroes. I am also looking forward to the bonding experience with my fellow contestants, who come from diverse backgrounds and have their own set of fears to conquer. Overall, I see this as an opportunity for personal growth, and I am thrilled to be a part of this thrilling adventure." 

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air soon on COLORS.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Aishwarya Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
13
Love
7
Haha
8
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 20:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Gulki Joshi opens up about the Shilpa Shinde fallout and Maddam Sir, saying “..In order to save themselves, people blame other people ” Read for the Full Story!
MUMBAI: Gulki Joshi was ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir. ...
Exclusive! Aditi Govitrikar on Mismatched season 3, "It has been approved so looking forward to that"
MUMBAI: Aditi Govitrikar has been a part of many films like Baaz, Dhund, De Dana Dan, Paheli, and others. She has also...
Exclusive! Does Ayesha Singh not get along with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma? This is what the actress has to say! Read for the Full Story!
MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the...
The Most Awaited Twist Is Here! Shweta To Once Again Become Bahu of The Pandya Family In StarPlus Show Pandya Store?
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Pandya Store has won the audience's heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans...
COLORS’ upcoming drama ‘Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ ropes in Sneha Wagh and Kamya Panjabi in pivotal roles
MUMBAI : In a world where the odds are stacked against them, a mother and daughter fight tooth and nail to secure a...
Popular television actor Aishwarya Sharma gears up for adrenaline-fueled adventures on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
MUMBAI : Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride as India's favourite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke...
Recent Stories
Pathaan
Trending! Pathaan, Jawan and others check out the trending news of the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gulki Joshi
Exclusive! Gulki Joshi opens up about the Shilpa Shinde fallout and Maddam Sir, saying “..In order to save themselves, people blame other people ” Read for the Full Story!
Ayesha Singh
Exclusive! Does Ayesha Singh not get along with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma? This is what the actress has to say! Read for the Full Story!
Pandya Store
The Most Awaited Twist Is Here! Shweta To Once Again Become Bahu of The Pandya Family In StarPlus Show Pandya Store?
Sneha Wagh and Kamya
COLORS’ upcoming drama ‘Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ ropes in Sneha Wagh and Kamya Panjabi in pivotal roles
Nyrraa M Banerji
Exclusive! Nyrraa M Banerji reveals what will happen when she lands on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi
PRACHI AND RAGHAV
HEART-WARMING! Amidst news that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is going OFF-AIR, ‘PraRag’ fans are not ready to let go, check out