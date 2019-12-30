THIS popular TV star is following Aditi Bhatia on her solo trip

MUMBAI: We had informed you that popular TV actress Aditi Bhatia has decided to welcome the year 2020 by going on a solo trip. The actress headed for her European vacay a few days ago and has explored Paris and Amsterdam.



Aditi is constantly in touch with her fans and keeps them posted about every single detail about her trip. The actress is having a ball of a time in these beautiful places. From relishing on scrumptious meals to shopping, Aditi is leaving no stone unturned to make her first solo international trip a memorable one.



And now, in her latest Instagram video, Aditi bumped into some popular faces of the television industry, and they are none other than Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Yes, the couple too is currently holidaying in Europe, and Aditi happened to meet this popular jodi over there. Though we did not get a glimpse of Bharti in the video, Haarsh made sure to make us laugh.



In the video, Haarsh is seen pulling Aditi's leg while she asks him why he is following her. Later, Haarsh reveals how Aditi is eating mud in Amsterdam, to which Aditi bursts out laughing.



It seems Aditi enjoyed having met this cute jodi of the small screen. In another picture shared by Miss Bhatia, we can see her posing with Haarsh and popular singer Darshan Raval.



Take a look at the pictures.

Aditi is on a shopping spree and bought another branded bag from Amsterdam. The actress' next stop is Berlin, and we are waiting for her to share the pictures.