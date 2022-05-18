Portraying the powerful role of ‘Kans’ is Ram Yashvardhan on Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’

MUMBAI : Bringing to the viewers the tales of Yashoda (Neha Sargam) and her son Kanha (Lord Krishna) is Sony Entertainment Television’s newest offering ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala.’ Essaying the pivotal role of ‘Kans’ will be well-known television actor Ram Yashvardhan.

Ram Yashvardhan, who is excited to be a part of the show says, “I come from a family which laid utmost importance on mythological stories. I have grown up listening to stories of Lord Krishna and Yashoda Maiyya. Viewers will see me play the role of the powerful Kans and I am glad to play such an integral character on the show. I have always believed that grey characters give more scope to an actor, and I am thrilled to portray one in such an important show.”

