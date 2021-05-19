Post Arjun Bijlani sends a fierce picture to Hina Khan, the actress asks him to ‘win big’ in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who is a well-known actress, is going through a difficult time after she lost her father this month. Also, she was tested positive for COVID-19. However, she has recovered from the deadly virus and her family and friends have been supporting her through this tough time. Apart from that, actor Arjun Bijlani, like a good friend, is also trying to uplift her mood, hence, he shared a fierce and lovely picture with Hina Khan straight from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 that overwhelmed Khan. She then took to her Instagram stories to share the same while asking him to win big in the show.

The picture in question has Arjun taking a selfie with a lion, calling Hina a lioness, he shared the same picture with Hina who then posted it on her account and backed it with, “When your friend in Cape Town says I just clicked a picture with you Hina and then sends you this pictures (heart emoji) Win big @arjunbijlani Love you. Thank you for always checking on me #SherrKhan” How sweet isn’t it? After the tragic demise of her father, Arjun penned a heartfelt condolence note for her saying, “I’m really sorry for your loss my friend. I hope god gives you all the strength you and your family needs .. RIP uncle”

